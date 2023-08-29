Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $295,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

