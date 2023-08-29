Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $436.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

