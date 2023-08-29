Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $96.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

