Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 5,600 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after buying an additional 49,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,916,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSTK

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.