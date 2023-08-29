Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 137,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,613 shares of company stock worth $2,006,083 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $892.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Stories

