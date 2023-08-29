Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/28/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/28/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/3/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/20/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 6.4 %
HAIN stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $993.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.92.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
