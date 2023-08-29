Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/28/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/20/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2023 – The Hain Celestial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 6.4 %

HAIN stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $993.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after buying an additional 558,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

