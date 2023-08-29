Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,835,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 358,710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,185,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,070,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 90,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

