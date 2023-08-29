Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.86 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bruker were worth $25,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.