Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 599,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,206.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,631 shares of company stock valued at $150,212 and sold 35,847 shares valued at $3,464,699. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

