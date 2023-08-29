Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Bio-Techne worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

