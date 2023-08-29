Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 866,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.14. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

