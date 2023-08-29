Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Paylocity worth $24,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.0 %

Paylocity stock opened at $199.94 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $269.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,981,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,719 shares of company stock valued at $29,617,521. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

