Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,223,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

