Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,974 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Datadog worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Datadog by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1,582.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,188,403 shares of company stock valued at $114,081,568 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.