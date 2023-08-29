Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,603 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of East West Bancorp worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,407,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,989,000 after buying an additional 583,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.