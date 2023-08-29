Rhumbline Advisers Sells 286 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Shockwave Medical worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $104,982,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 389,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after buying an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $214.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.98 and a 200-day moving average of $249.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.50 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,162 shares of company stock worth $6,748,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

