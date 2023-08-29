Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Saia worth $23,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Stock Up 1.4 %

SAIA opened at $412.88 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.70 and a 1-year high of $443.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $700.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.25.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,295.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

