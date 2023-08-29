Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,974 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total transaction of $10,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,563,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $511.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.76.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

