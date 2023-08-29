Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,420 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,579,000 after purchasing an additional 384,186 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

