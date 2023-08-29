Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 236,377 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 743.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,377 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.86% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

