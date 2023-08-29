Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
