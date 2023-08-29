Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.