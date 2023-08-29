Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

