Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
SFE opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
Insider Activity at Safeguard Scientifics
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.