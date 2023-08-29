Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $19.20 Average PT from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.30. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 422.22%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

