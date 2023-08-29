Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTI opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.

