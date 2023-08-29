Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASTI opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
