FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the July 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ASET opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

