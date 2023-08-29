Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 759,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.