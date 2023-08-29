American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Rebel Trading Down 48.8 %

Shares of AREBW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get American Rebel alerts:

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.