American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Rebel Trading Down 48.8 %
Shares of AREBW opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About American Rebel
