Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APYX. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

