Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,012 shares of company stock worth $242,884. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 60.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

