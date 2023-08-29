Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) will release its 05/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 64.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lifecore Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

