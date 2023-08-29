Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) will announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY24 guidance at $2.45-2.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.45-$2.55 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

PDCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 908 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $29,364.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $496,590. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after acquiring an additional 503,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 381,278 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.