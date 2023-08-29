Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CULP opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

