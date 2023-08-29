StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

