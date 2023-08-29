Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on UI
Ubiquiti Trading Down 4.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.