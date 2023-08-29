Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) PT at $13.00

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the second quarter valued at $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alight by 4.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 20.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 18.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

