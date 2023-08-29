Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) PT at $13.00

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
ALIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the second quarter valued at $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alight by 4.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 20.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 18.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alight Price Performance
Shares of ALIT opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
