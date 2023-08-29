Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,532,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,670,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after buying an additional 354,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

