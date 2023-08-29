Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $5.09

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a P/E ratio of -51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

