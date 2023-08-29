Analysts Set ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Target Price at $281.00

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.77) to GBX 225 ($2.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 260 ($3.28) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

