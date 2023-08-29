Brokerages Set Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Target Price at $63.00

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Scout24 in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Scout24 Price Performance
Scout24 Company Profile
Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.
