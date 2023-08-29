Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $65.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.83%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

(Get Free Report

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.