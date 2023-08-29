Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $3.88

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ThredUp by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $3.68 on Friday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $388.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
