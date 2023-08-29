Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) PT at C$193.38

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$193.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$193.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
