Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $17.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.13 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

