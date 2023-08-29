Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Issued By Zacks Research

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lindsay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNN. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Lindsay stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 108,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

