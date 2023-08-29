Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Decreased by Zacks Research

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

CPRI stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

