National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of National Vision in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for National Vision’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 25.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,382 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

