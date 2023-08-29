Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Shoe Carnival, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $21.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

