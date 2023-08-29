Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sony Group Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

SONY stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

