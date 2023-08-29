Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

SWX opened at $64.23 on Monday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

