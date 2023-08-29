Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Issued By KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.75 per share.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

WSM opened at $141.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

